Coronavirus Greece: 510 new cases, 391 intubated & 47 fatalities

The Greek competent authorities announced today 510 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 16 were detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 142777, of which 52.3% are men.

During the tracking it was found that 5565 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 42934 (30.1%) are related to an already known case.

391 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 266 (68.0%) of the intubated are men and 85.2% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 911 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, there were 47 new fatalities, reaching 5,146 deaths in the country in total, of which 3041 (59.1%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

