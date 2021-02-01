Coronavirus Greece: 543 new cases, 265 in Attica

A total of 1121 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 543 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 12 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 157495, of which 52.0% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5968 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 49417 (63.9%) are related to an already known case.

248 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 182 (73.4%) of the intubated are men while 86.7% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1121 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 33 new deaths from COVID-19 disease, reaching 5,829 deaths in total in the country, of which 3427 (58.8%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

See Also:

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination

Greece is Gold for digital nomads: Euronews