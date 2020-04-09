Coronavirus Greece: 71 new cases, 1.955 in total, 3 new deaths in last 24 hours

The Greek Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced on Thursday evening 71 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 3 new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 1.955.

Of these, 518 were infected abroad and 734 in Greece.

Deaths total 86 since the start of the outbreak, of whom 86 pct had underlying health issues or their average age was 70 or over.

Some 79 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The average age of these patients is 67 years, 16 of these are men, while a 77 pct of all ICU patients have underlying health issues or are at least 70 years of age.

A total of 16 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

So far 33.634 diagnostic lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out nationwide.

Source: amna