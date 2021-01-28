Coronavirus Greece: 716 new cases, 268 intubated, 18 deaths

1095 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

The Greek competent authorities announced today 716 new cases of the new coronavirus infection, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

There are also seven new cases of the British mutation.

The total number of cases is 154796, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5904 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 48259 (62.8%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 268 people are being intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 194 (72.4%) are men and 86.2% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1095 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 18 new deaths from COVID-19, reaching 5,742 deaths in total in the country, of which 3374 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

