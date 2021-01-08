Coronavirus Greece: 721 new cases, 386 intubated, 49 deaths

A total of 950 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

The Greek authorities announced today 721 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 143,494, of which 52.2% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5,579 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 43,251 (30.1%) are related to an already known case.

386 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 265 (68.7%) of the intubated are men, 85.2% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 950 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, we have 49 new deaths from COVID-19, reaching 5,195 deaths in total in the country, of which 3072 (59.1%) men.

The median age of our deceased fellow citizens was 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

