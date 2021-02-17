Coronavirus Greece: 755 new cases, 313 intubated, 13 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1246 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced today 755 new cases of coronavirus in Greece. The total number of cases is 174659 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 52 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1558 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 13, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6194 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 313 (67.7% men). Their median age is 70 years, 86.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals are 211 (daily change + 11.05%). The average admission of the last seven days is 223 patients.