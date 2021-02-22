Coronavirus Greece: 880 new cases, 346 intubated, 24 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,280 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today 880 cases of coronavirus, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 180,672 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 43 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,399 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,321 deaths have been recorded of which 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 346 (67.3% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Two, supposedly retired, F-117 Nighthawks stealth aircraft spotted over Los Angeles

#MeToo Greece – Authorities ready to arrest a second well-known Greek actor

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,280 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the territory are 264 (daily change + 1.93%).