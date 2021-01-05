Coronavirus Greece: 928 new cases, 405 intubated, 40 deaths

A total of 907 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

The Greek authorities announced 928 new cases of the new coronavirus 31 of which were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 141453, of which 52.3% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5517 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 42416 (30.0%) are related to an already known case.

405 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 270 (66.7%) of the intubated are men, 83.5% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 907 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, there are 40 new deaths from COVID-19, reaching 5051 deaths in total in the country, 2999 of which (59.4%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

