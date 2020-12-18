Coronavirus Greece: More than 4.000 deaths, 916 new cases

A total of 527 patients are being treated by intubation

The Greek authorities announced today 916 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 8 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 129.584, of which 52,5% are men, 5.178 (4,0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 37.630 (29,0%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 527 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 160 (30,4%) are women and the rest are men while 77,6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

797 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

We also have 96 more recorded deaths and 4.044 deaths in total in the country, 1.631 (40,3%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

