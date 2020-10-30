Coronavirus Greece: New negative record with 1.690 new cases – 128 intubated patients

The total number of cases until today is 37.196

A new negative record of infections was recorded today in Greece as EODY announced 1.690 new cases of coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 64 are associated with known influxes and 35 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 37.196, of which 55,2% are men.

4.083 (11,0%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 13.107 (35,2%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 128 patients are intubated and their median age is 65 years, 37 (28,9%) are women and the rest are men while 92,2% of them have an underlying condition or they are 70 years of age or older.

In total 286 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.