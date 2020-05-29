Coronavirus Greece – No deaths, only 5 new cases

105 patients have been discharged from the ICU

In a written statement, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, confirmed there were 5 new cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Greece on Friday with no deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2909, of which 55.2% are men.

Of these, 631 (21.7%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1660 (57.1%) are related to an already known case.

16 patients are being treated intubated with their median age at 67 years, 5 of which (31.2%) are women and the rest men. 81.2% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

105 patients have been discharged from the ICU.