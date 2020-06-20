Coronavirus Greece – One new death

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 20, 2020

19 new cases were reported on Saturday

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 19 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The total number of cases is 3256 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 54.9% are men.

The deaths from COVID-19 patients reached 190 after 1 more fatality was reported on Saturday. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 9 (77.8% men).

