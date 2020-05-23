Coronavirus Greece – Only 3 news cases recorded in past 24 hours

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and the Ministry of Health announced three new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Greece on Saturday afternoon through a press release.

The total number of cases is 2876, of which 55.1% are men.

There are 20 patients being treated intubated. Their median age is 71 years. 7 (35.0%) are women and the rest are men. 90.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

99 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 2 more Covid-19 related deaths bringing the total to 171 deaths in Greece, of which 50 were women (29.2%) and the rest men.