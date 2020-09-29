Coronavirus Greece: Outbreak of 416 new cases, 5 fatalities

Most of the new cases were detected in areas of the center of Athens with a large concentration of illegal immigrants

An outbreak of new cases is recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Greece as 416 new infections of Covid-19 were announced, of which 240 in Attica. According to the official information, most of the new cases were detected in areas of the center of Athens with a large concentration of illegal immigrants In the past twenty-four hours, mobile units of EODY have conducted hundreds of tests in neighborhoods in the center of Athens. As the assistant professor of Epidemiology Gikas Majorkinis mentioned during today’s briefing, of the 574 tests that took place yesterday in Koumoundourou Square, 23 cases were positive, of which 17 were foreigners and the remaining six were Greeks. At the same time, the increase in the number of patients who are intubated and amount to 79 causes intense concern.

Five people lost their lives in the same period.

According to the official information of EODY, in the last 24 hours, 416 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country, of which 55 are associated with known cases and 59 were detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 18.123, of which 56,1% are men, 2.898 (16,0%) are considered related to travel abroad and 7.479 (41,3%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 79 patients are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 19 (24,1%) are women and the rest are men, while 8,.6% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

Also, 207 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.