Coronavirus Greece: Total cases 2.612 & no new deaths in the last 24 hours

Only 36 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday evening announced 21 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours but no deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,612. Of these, 593 were infected abroad, and 1,291 from cases traced in Greece.

No fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours so the total number of fatalities stand at 140 since the start of the outbreak; 37 of them were women.

Of the 140, a 92 percent had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more.

The average age of all the deceased was 74 years of age.

Some 36 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units and 8 of these are women. An 88.9 percent of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

A total of 75 people have been discharged from ICUs so far.

Some 77,251 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.

Source: amna