Coronavirus Greece – Zero deaths

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Greece on Sunday, while there were no deaths. As the Ministry of Health announced the number of intubated patients was 19, with an average age of 70 years.

One hundred patients have been discharged from the ICU. The total death toll is 171.

The briefing was held by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias and the Infectious Diseases Specialist and Director of the Hellenic Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Dimitris Chatzigeorgiou.