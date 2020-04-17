Coronavirus impact on US tourism: More than 75% of Americans want to travel in 2020

A new survey reports Americans aren’t going to give up on their travel plans too easily, travelpulse.com.

Over 75% of American respondents say they will keep traveling in 2020, according to a new survey from LuggageHero.

The research is part of an ongoing study that is monitoring travel sentiments during the coronavirus outbreak. The April results indicate that Americans are still eager to travel, however, they are slightly more cautious now than they were previously.

The survey, carried out April 5-9, 2020, found a lot of optimism around returning to travel.

When asked about travel between June and December 2020, 77% of respondents declared that they were sticking to their plans as long as their hometowns or travel destinations were not under quarantine.

Fifty-six percent of travelers who responded to the survey cited that they already had plans to travel between June and December.

Of those who had already made plans, 42% said that they would not be changing their destination. Thirty-two percent said that they would now avoid big cities and public transportation and favor parks and the outdoors.

