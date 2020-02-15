Coronavirus: In France the first dead from the virus in Europe

The first dead of coronavirus in Europe was recorded in France. It is an 80-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei, as announced by the French Ministry of Health. Until now, the all the people who lost their lives to the virus were in Asian.

“I was informed last night about the death of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who has been hospitalized at Bichat Hospital in Paris since January 25,” said French Minister of Health.

For the first time, the American Center for Disease Prevention (CDC) is warning the international community that coronavirus can threaten public health until next year.