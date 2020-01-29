Coronavirus infections exceed SARS outbreak (infographic)

The coronavirus outbreak has exceeded a grim milestone. The number of confirmed cases in mainland China has now surpassed that of SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic. It took six months for the number of SARS cases to exceed 5,000 in mainland China and the coronavirus surpassed that in just one month. Johns Hopkins University tracking shows that there were 5,970 confirmed Chinese coronavirus cases and 132 deaths as of January 28 at 11pm EST. 5,327 cases of SARS and 349 deaths were reported in mainland China during the 2002-2003 outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista