Coronavirus: Israel confirms first case

An Israeli who recently returned from Italy has been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus, Israel’s Ministry of Health announced Thursday.

The Health Ministry said this was officially the first coronavirus case confirmed on Israeli soil, with the patient, who is said to have developed “serious” symptoms, quarantined in the Sheba Medical Center.

According to the ministry, the patient has been in Israel for a few days since arrival on Sunday, and there is a possibility that he ended up spreading the disease further.

