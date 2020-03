Coronavirus lockdown: No flights to & from Greece starting from Sunday

The decision will exclude specific cargo flights for catering products

The decision to halt all passenger flights to Greece due to a coronavirus on Sunday afternoon will be announced by the government.

The decision will exclude specific cargo flights mainly for catering products.

This move was considered appropriate after the increase in worldwide coronavirus cases.

Many airline companies have already made drastic cuts to their routes, but lockdown will be imposed on all passenger flights from Sunday.

