Coronavirus measures – Closure of stores and businesses extended until April 27

All businesses included in the designated list of companied compelled to shut down temporarily in the framework of the restrictive Covid-19 measures will remain closed until April 27.

The decision was published today in the Official government Gazette, extending the restrictions which expired on April 11.

The measure excludes the e-commerce services with home delivery (e-shop, etc.) offered by the companies that are included in the 67 companies of the list (KAD)

In addition, the temporary ban on the operation of all organised beaches (public, municipal and private), ski resorts, purchases of articles 37 and 38 of Law 4497/2017 (A ‘171) and lifts (cable cars) is also extended. This measure also includes all sports and fitness facilities, as well as sports clubs.

Also prohibited to operate are retail stores that function with consensual agreements of all retail stores such as “shops-in-a-shop”, located in discount stores (outlet), shopping malls or discount villages, excluding supermarkets and pharmacies, provided they have independent entry for consumers.

In contrast, optical stores and hearing aids stores will continue to operate, only via telephone orders on an emergency phone number given by the shopkeepers. The operation of commercial stores within the country’s ports and airports are also permitted.

