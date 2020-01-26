Coronavirus might be linked to bat soup, experts claim

Bat soup is reported to be an unusual but popular dish particularly in Wuhan

Coronavirus could have spread from bat soup to humans, experts have claimed.

Scientists in China, where the deadly coronavirus has killed 56 people, believe the bug shares a common ancestor with a virus found only in fruit bats.

Footage and images have since been circulated purporting to show people eating the Chinese delicacy.

The outbreak of coronavirus began in the city of Wuhan – which has since been put in lockdown after more than 800 people were infected globally.

Bat soup is reported to be an unusual but popular dish particularly in Wuhan, where the virus is understood to have originated at an open air fish market.

And scientists claim that the delicacy may have sparked the outbreak.

source thesun.co.uk