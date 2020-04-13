Coronavirus: More than 113.000 deaths worldwide

Almost 2 million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, but scientists argue that the number is very small compared to the real one.

The death toll in the United States is unimaginable, reaching almost 2.000 casualties every day.

There are 113.793 people in the world who have lost their lives to the coronavirus, according to a French report based on official sources.

As of late December, 1.844.988 people in 193 countries and territories had been diagnosed with the Covid-19.

This number is only a fraction of the real number, as many countries do not run tests except to people who need treatment. Of these patients, at least 375.000 have now been released. In the last 24 hours, 79.512 new cases and 5.441 new deaths were reported. The countries with the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours are the USA (1.920), Britain (737) and Spain (619). The US is the hardest hit country, with 21.489 deaths in a total of 546.874 cases. At least 32.369 people have been cured. The US is followed by Italy (19.899 deaths, 156.363 cases), Spain (16.972 deaths, 166.019 cases), France (14.393 deaths, 132.591 cases) and Britain (10,612 deaths, 84,270 cases).

China yesterday reported 99 new cases but no deaths. A total of 82.052 cases, 3.339 deaths while 77.575 people have been cured. Burundi has been added to the long list of countries where deaths due to coronation have been reported.