Coronavirus: Mutation alert – Britain cut off, chaos at the airports

The news that a new strain of the coronavirus has appeared in Britain and at a time when the pandemic is rampant worldwide, caused great concern.

It spread rapidly to London and the south-east of England, triggering an increase of daily outbreaks.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to restore the strictest quarantine measures that the country has experienced since the first lockdown.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) tried not to spread panic, the spread of this mutation to other countries was a bad scenario and in any case this scenario is now a fact.

The mutation has been identified in Denmark, Australia, and was transmitted through a patient to Italy. Authorities say a patient returning from the UK with his partner on a flight that landed at Rome’s Fiumicino airport carried the mutated virus.

As a result, Britain is in isolation from the rest of Europe, in an effort to avoid uncontrolled dispersal. France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Norway, Israel, Canada and Hong Kong have cut off flights to Britain following a warning on Saturday from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a highly contagious strain of the new coronavirus poses a threat to the country.