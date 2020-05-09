Coronavirus – One more death in Greece

There were 9 new cases recorded

Spokesperson for the Greek Ministry of Health for coronavirus released a statement according to which 19 new cases in Greece were recorded on Saturday.

There was 1 more recorded death, bringing the total to 151 deaths in the country, 40 of which are women (26.5%) and the rest men.

The total number of cases is 2,710, of which 55.6% are men.

28 patients are being treated intubated with the average age being 65 years, 9 (32.1%) are women and the rest are men. 96.4% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

86 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The last recorded death was a 69-year-old man who was hospitalised in the ICU of the “Evangelismos” hospital.

The victim was reportedly suffering from underlying health issues.

A total of 97,384 clinical samples have been tested.

The briefing for the new Covid-19 cases will take place three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday for life. The rest of the days there will be a relevant statement about the course of the pandemic.