Coronavirus prison riot kills six as inmates set fire to jail in Italy

Hundreds of prisoners went on the rampage at Modena Prison which took almost 24 hours to bring under control

A prison riot over coronavirus has killed six as inmates set fire to a jail in Italy as the virus continues to ravage the nation.

Hundreds of prisoners went on the rampage at Modena prison which took almost 24 hours to bring under control.

The uprising reportedly started on Sunday and was an attempt at a mass escape from the prison.

Prisoners are reportedly furious over the suspension of visits as Italy attempts to get control of the coronavirus epidemic.

Guards managed to contain the riot and stop almost 500 prisoners from escaping – with numerous people being arrested.

