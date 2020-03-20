Coronavirus: Seventh death in Greece

The total number of cases in the 244 days of the pandemic is 464

The seventh man with coronavirus in Greece has died at Mamatsio Hospital in Kozani today.

He is an 87-year-old man from Damascinia who has been hospitalized for four days and also suffered from other serious diseases.

He had been taken by ambulance from his village which is quarantined.

A further 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 were added to the list in Greece, raising the total number of the 244 days of the pandemic to 464 cases.

Most of them are in Attica, however, coronavirus outbreaks are found in western Macedonia, Thessaloniki, Ilia and Achaia.

Read Also:

Coronavirus: Greece saved Europe by preventing the deployment of a biological bomb – Analysis

France threatens to ban British travelers because of UK’s slow coronavirus response