Coronavirus – Spain in complete lockdown

The Spanish government is to put the country under lockdown as part of its state of emergency measures meant to combat coronavirus.

According to a draft decree, Spaniards will be ordered to stay at home except to buy food or drugs, go to the hospital, go to work or other emergencies.

El Mundo reports Spain’s interior ministry will control all police forces, including local and regional ones, as part of the state of emergency.

The government said the cabinet meeting that is due to decide on the measures was still ongoing. A news conference is expected around 2pm.

The development came as flights destined for Spain from the UK were forced to turn back mid-air on Saturday due to the health crisis.

source independent.co.uk

