Coronavirus: The first real photo of SARS-CoV-2 (video-photo)

The creation of structural models of the coronavirus contributes greatly to scientific research by shedding much light on how the disease spreads

This is not a computer model but the first coronavirus photograph of the virus that has turned the world upside-down.



The researchers were able to capture the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 disease, for the first time with their lens, which is even visible in 3D.

Behind the discovery is the Austrian company “Nanographics”, a branch of the Technical University of Vienna, which used new technology to visualize the virus in 3D with the help of frozen samples.

According to Nanographics, the creation and depiction of structural models of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus contributes greatly to scientific research by shedding much light on how Covid disease spreads.

According to the Austrian network ORF, Ivan Iviola from the Vienna University of Technology and the King’s University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia said the study was carried out with the help of researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing.