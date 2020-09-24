Coronavirus: The Russian antiviral drug Avifavir will be sold for 89 Euros

Avifavir was approved in May 2020 by the Russian Ministry of Health and was the first drug in the world to be approved for the treatment of Covid-19

The Russian antiviral drug against Сovid-19 Avifavir will be sold in Russian pharmacies at the price of 8.000 Rubles (89 Euros).

This means that, in practice, it will be 30% cheaper than similar drugs, said the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev pointed out that the price of Avifavir may be further reduced and that RDIF will seek to be included in the list of vital medicines. He stressed that it is available free of charge in Russian hospitals.

Avifavir was approved in May 2020 by the Russian Ministry of Health and was the first drug in the world to be developed based on Favipiravir and approved for the treatment of Covid-19. The substance Favipiravir was developed in Japan and is widely used as the basis for the treatment of infections.

Since April of this year, 408 patients with coronavirus have been involved in clinical trials of the drug at 35 medical facilities across Russia. In October, the number of patients participating in these clinical trials will increase to 460.

