Coronavirus: These are the high-risk groups – Hygiene measures

As the spread of the new 2019-nCoV coronavirus continues in Greece, the Ministry of Health and the Competent Infectious Diseases Committee has called on the high-risk groups to stay home as the number of people infected by the virus is projected to increase in the near future.

Who are the high-risk groups

Elderly and people with existing ailments (such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases, malignancies, immunosuppressed) are more vulnerable to be infected with the new 2019-nCoV coronavirus disease. According to scientific data so far, serious illness mainly affects patients over 50, with most of the victims being 60+ and having other concomitant health problems, but there was also the death of a young healthy person.

Safety measures

– Avoid contact with people with respiratory symptoms.

– Avoiding all unnecessary travel, especially in areas or countries with confirmed cases of the virus in that community.

– Applying hygiene measures for hands and avoid hand-to-face contact (eyes, nose, mouth).

– Compliance with the chronic medications they may receive and the instructions of the treating physicians.

– Avoid crowded venues and events unless necessary.

– Immediate communication with the treating physician in the event of respiratory infection symptoms and medical evaluation.

– Avoiding visits to hospitalised patients.

– Avoiding visits to health services for no good reason.