Coronavirus – Trump: The US President is back in the White House

In a symbolic gesture in front of the cameras, he removed the protective mask from his face
After just 72 hours in Walter Reed Military Hospital, the US President returned to the White House.
In a symbolic gesture in front of the cameras, he removed the protective mask from his face.
At 18:45 local time, Donald Trump, after punching his chest several times, showing that he is too hard to be beaten by the coronavirus, boarded the “Marine One” Presidential helicopter.
He refrained from answering the questions shouted at him from the hospital fence by the gathered ordinary American citizens as well as journalists.
He was content with the message “thank you all very much”. Ten minutes later he was at his presidential headquarters in Washington.
As announced by the treating doctors, Trump will continue to receive medication and, as the White House chief physician put it, “the president is not out of danger”.
The US President posted a new video message on Twitter urging people not to be afraid of the coronavirus, announcing that the vaccine would be ready soon.