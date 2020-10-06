Coronavirus – Trump: The US President is back in the White House

Donald Trump must have broken the world record for Covid-19 hospitalization.

After just 72 hours in Walter Reed Military Hospital, the US President returned to the White House

In a symbolic gesture in front of the cameras, he removed the protective mask from his face. At 18:45 local time, Donald Trump, after punching his chest several times, showing that he is too hard to be beaten by the coronavirus, boarded the “Marine One” Presidential helicopter.

He refrained from answering the questions shouted at him from the hospital fence by the gathered ordinary American citizens as well as journalists.