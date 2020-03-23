Coronavirus: UEFA postpones the Champions League & Europa League finals indefinitely

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 23, 2020

No new dates have been given

UEFA has formally announced the official postponement of all its final events. According to its press release, it was led by this decision because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Champions League final was scheduled for May 30 at the Olympic Stadium in Constantinople.

The Europa League final was scheduled to take place three days earlier, on May 27, in Gdansk, Poland (Stadion Energa).

In both cases, no new dates were given.

