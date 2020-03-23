Coronavirus: UEFA postpones the Champions League & Europa League finals indefinitely

UEFA has formally announced the official postponement of all its final events. According to its press release, it was led by this decision because of the coronavirus crisis.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, UEFA has today formally postponed the following finals, originally scheduled for May 2020.@UWCL@EuropaLeague@ChampionsLeague

No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. Further announcements will be made in due course.

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 23, 2020