Coronavirus: UK “clearly past the peak” as deaths rise 449 to 16,509

The UK has “clearly passed the peak” of announced hospital deaths in the first wave of coronavirus, an expert has said.

Oxford University’s professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute research center, made his remarks as the UK’s death toll rose to 16,509 – an increase of 449.

“Although we have clearly passed the peak of the announced hospital deaths in this first wave, 449 deaths can never be thought of as any other than very sad news,” he said.

“The UK has been one of the hardest hit countries in this first wave and we still have to add in deaths from care homes and wider community. It is urgent that we learn what can be applied here so we do better.”

