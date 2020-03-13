Coronavirus: Watch the disease spread in real time (interactive map)

National governments around the world are trying to win a battle against time by funding research centers to develop the vaccine

National governments, international organizations and research institutions around the world are on high alert to counter the spread of the new coronavirus.

Research on the so-called COVID-19 is proceeding at an astonishing speed, although it is an unknown virus that appeared only at the end of December 2019.

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, the United States of America and nearly all the national governments around the world are trying to win a battle against time by funding research centers to develop drugs and of course the vaccine.

On this page you can watch live the spread of the virus that first appeared in China and now occupies most of the world, testing the strengths of health systems.



