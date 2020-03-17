Coronavirus: When will the market be resupplied again with antiseptics

Shortages exist in antiseptics as demand has skyrocketed due to coronavirus.

During his visit to a supermarket, Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiades referred to shortages in antiseptics.

Adonis Georgiadis said that new quantities are already being prepared and the market will be resupplied by Friday, while stating that specific quotas are now in place and consumers are allowed to buying three packs per customer.

Regarding the overall picture of how the market operates, he said that things went smoothly yesterday, with supermarket cards and health and safety rules being followed and thanked consumers and businesses.

From tomorrow, Wednesday, the supermarkets will be open from 7am to 10pm and will be open for the next four Sundays.

The control departments of the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection will also check that safety rules are in place beyond price controls.

The Minister of Development and Investment stressed that there is sufficiency in the market and noted that the working hours of the the supermarkets was being extended to prevent people from rushing to shop and, once again, recommended consumer to remain calm.