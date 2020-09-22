Coronovirus Greece: 346 new cases, 8 dead in the last 24 hours

Greece announced today 346 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 23 are associated with known outbreaks and 25 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 15.928, of which 55,7% are men, 2.651 (16,6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 6.687 (42,0%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 77 patients are intubated with their median age being 69 years, 21 (27,3%) are women and the rest are men. An 88.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older and 185 patients have been discharged from the ICUs until now in total.

Finally, we have 8 more recorded fatalities and 352 deaths in total in the country, 131 (37,2%) are women and the rest are men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96,9% had some underlying disease and/or age of 70 years and over.

From the 1st of January 2020 until today, in the laboratories that carry out tests for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) a total of 1.221.017 clinical samples have been tested.