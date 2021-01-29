Coronovirus Greece: 941 the new cases, 526 in Attica

1099 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 941 new cases of the COVID-19, of which 17 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 155678, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5927 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 48600 (63.9%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 260 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, 193 (74.2%) are men while 85.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1099 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 22 new deaths recorded from COVID-19, reaching 5,764 deaths in total in the country, of which 3388 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

See Also:

OTE Group makes unique treasures of Mount Athos available to all with “Athos Digital Heritage” (video-photos)

1980s Metalhead kids are alright: Scientific study shows that they became well-adjusted adults (video)