The Volos Council will meet again to decide on his request

The Council of State (CoS) has accepted the appeal by Prosecutor Xenia Dimitriou to scrap an initial decision by the Volos Judicial Council which had turned terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas’s request for a furlough.

A new meeting of the Volos Judicial Council is expected to decide again whether Koufondinas will be granted a furlough.

The ruling effectively satisfies the terrorist’s demand for a prison furlough.