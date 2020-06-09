Council of State (CoS) gives “green light” for electronic gambling

The Plenary Session of the Council of State ruled that the granting of a special electronic license by the competent Greek Authority for the activation of electronic gambling, ie for the provision of online gambling services, at a national level, is compatible with freedom of establishment and free provision of services as enshrined in Articles 49 and 56 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), while companies operating in the field of gambling will now be subject to tax.

source amna.gr