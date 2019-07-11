Countries succeeding (and failing) to create disposable incomes (infographic)

The UK and Russia were the only countries listed in OECD statistics that were unsuccessful in growing their disposable incomes recently. While Russian average disposable household incomes took a big hit and showed a decrease of over 7 percent, UK households suffered a minor decrease in disposable income, which shrank by 0.2 percent in 2017.

The biggest growth of disposable income took place for Costa Ricans, who had 7.4 percent more spending money in 2016 than the year before. Eastern European nations mostly beat out Western European countries, with the exception of Ireland, where disposable incomes grew by 4.1 percent.

UK disposable incomes floundered because wages could not keep up with rising prices, according to This is Money. More people were putting money away for retirement in the UK, also decreasing disposable incomes.

source statista