Couple arrested for having sex under bridge!

A randy couple who romped in broad daylight after ignoring calls to stop have avoided jail.

Frank Watt and Cheryl Johnstone admitted having sex in public next to a stairwell on the Tay Road Bridge at 2.15pm on the afternoon of November 5 last year.

The pair were fined a grand total of £435 at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A bridge CCTV operator caught Johnstone, 32, performing oral sex on Watt, 31.

He ran out to stop them but after he returned to his control room they began having intercourse.

The pair both admitted taking part in an offence of public indecency and Watt, of Tulloch Court, Dundee, also admitted possession of a small amount of cannabis and was slapped with a £300 fine.

