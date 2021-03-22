Couple buys Riverside dream home but seller refuses to move out in eviction moratorium loophole

Eviction Attorney Dennis Block says what’s happening to them could happen to anyone

When Tracie and Myles Albert purchased a beautiful four bedroom house in Riverside, California they never realized that at the end of escrow the seller would suddenly refuse to give up the keys and leave.

“It’s just draining, emotionally and financially,” says Tracie. On January 31, 2020, the couple purchased the home. More than a year later, they still haven’t been able get inside their property. Chris Taylor is the Real Estate Agent who sold the house to the Alberts from a man who wanted to sell immediately.

“He needed $560,000 from the sale of his house in two weeks and he called me on a Sunday, so in traditional real estate there’s no way of doing that unless the buyer’s a cash buyer,” says Taylor.

Since the house was free and clear and worth more than $560,000 the Alberts felt it was a great deal.

“It took us scrambling to get everything we had, our life savings put together and a hard money loan on top of it to make that happen,” Myles stated.

See Also:

When transgender fighter Fallon Fox broke her opponent’s skull in MMA fight

Fewer babies born in Greece despite Covid-19 lockdown

During escrow they discovered there was a $30,000 tax lien on the house which slowed things down, but in the end, all parties signed on the dotted line and the sale was completed.

“We own the house, outright. That’s our house and it’s all in a contract, written, legal, done. He’s been paid the money in his account. How could we have no rights to go into our home,” asked Myles.

FOX 11 News tried to speak with the seller but when reporter Gina Silva knocked and announced herself, no one came to the door.

Read more: foxla