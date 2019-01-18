Couple have triplets by mistake!

Wife says they didn’t listen to advice to abstain from sex during treatment

A mother who turned to IVF after years of trying in vain for a baby said she was shocked to find out she was expecting triplets – two of whom had been conceived naturally.

Betty Bienias and her husband Pawel, from Corsham, had been trying to have children for seven years.

When the couple eventually turned to IVF, they ended up conceiving one child through the NHS treatment – and two more naturally as part of the same pregnancy.

Mrs Bienias, admitted that she and her husband “didn’t listen” to advice to remain celibate during the egg collection.

source: bbc