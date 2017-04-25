Court rules against extradition of Turkish military officers

The court ruled that the three officers will be not extradited

A Greek court of appeals on Tuesday rejected the Turkish authorities’ request for the extradition of three of the eight Turkish military officers that illegally entered Greece using a Turkish military helicopter in July 2016, in the aftermath of the failed coup in Turkey.

The court ruled that the three officers will be not extradited and ordered their release.

Turkey has requested the extradition of all eight officers so that they can be tried before a Turkish court.

The case of the remaining five officers is still pending.

The Turkish military officers have sought political asylum in Greece and are currently being held at the Olympic Village police station while they wait for the asylum service’s decision on their request.

