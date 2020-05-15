COVID-19 Cases per Million Inhabitants: A Comparison (infographic)

Although the situation is fluid, the countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are by now well known. How does this look though when accounting for population size?

Using Johns Hopkins University and World Bank figures, this infographic takes countries with a population of at least four million and over five thousand confirmed cases and calculates the rate per one million inhabitants. Using this measure, Spain has the most severe rate with 4,895 cases, followed by Ireland and Belgium. The United States, with over one million total cases, has 4,251 per million people.

Of course, the number of actual cases in a country is going to be higher than official figures show, with testing rates also varying dramatically. As with all figures relating to confirmed cases, they should be treated with caution.

