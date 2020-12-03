Covid-19 – Christmas retail stores to open on December 7th

The details will be announced on Friday

The Ministry of Development and Investment officially announced that Christmas seasonal retail businesses would be allowed to operate from Monday, December 7, including the sale of strictly Christmas-related items by supermarkets.

The details for the opening hours and the way of operation of these stores will be announced tomorrow, Friday, by the competent Secretary General of Trade and Consumer Protection, Panagiotis Stampoulidis.

The extension of the Covid-19 measures is expected to be announced at 12.30 pm by the government spokesperson Staeliosn Petsas.

