Covid-19 economic support measures

The additional measures are expected to cost 3.3 billion euros

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is detailing the measures to support employees and businesses due to the total Covid-19 lockdown, announced earlier by PM Mitsotakis on Thursday.

These include:

Company employees whose work is suspended will have insurance contributions covered on a nominal basis.

The cost is 675m euros for November. The employees of the companies, until yesterday, when they entered a status of suspension, will receive for November 800 euros proportionally for the days of suspension. Additionally, they will receive the Christmas gift.

– For companies that are suspended, it is possible to suspend the payment of VAT for the month of November and the possibility of a payment in 12 installments.

– All unemployment benefits that expired in September, October, November are extended by two months.

– The added support to the long-term unemployed concerns those who acquired the status after April.

– Affected companies are entitled to a mandatory rent reduction of 40%. The same applies to the rents of citizens who are suspended from work, as well as to the rents of their children.

– The list of companies that enter the Refundable advance 4 is expanded, at a cost of 1 billion euros

– A new plan for the extension of payment of checks will be announced.

The additional measures are expected to cost 3.3 billion euros.

also read

Mitsotakis: Lockdown throughout Greece until November 30