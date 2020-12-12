Covid-19 Greece – 1,194 new cases, 68 deaths on Saturday

The Greek authorities announced 1,194 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, 22 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 123,842, of which 52.6 are men.

5,100 (4.1%) are related to travel from abroad and 35,290 (28.5%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 577 are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 169 (29.3%) are women and the rest are men, while 76.9% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

718 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Finally, there were 68 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 3,540. Of the fatalities, 1,421 (40.1%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 79 years and 95.9% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.